Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Positive” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 123.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 59.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 468,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 174,480 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 112.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 149,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock worth $2,047,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

