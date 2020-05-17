Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €29.00 by HSBC

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by HSBC in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.24 ($42.13).

Shares of 1COV opened at €28.98 ($33.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.12.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

