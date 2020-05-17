Credit Suisse Group Raises Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target to GBX 210

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price (down from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 231.80 ($3.05).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.20%.

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

