Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.73. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 7,191,830 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Cromwell Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cromwell Group Company Profile (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

