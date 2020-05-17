CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBAY. Citigroup raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

