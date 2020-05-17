CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

