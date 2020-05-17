DA Davidson Comments on Datadog’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Datadog in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Datadog stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a PE ratio of -447.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 217,363 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $357,204.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,192.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $907,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,121.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,807,140 shares of company stock worth $78,034,813 in the last three months.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

