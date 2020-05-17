DA Davidson Comments on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $1.85 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

