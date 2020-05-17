DA Davidson Comments on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NYSE:IRET opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $700.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRET. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

