DA Davidson Increases Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $11.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

