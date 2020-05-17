DA Davidson Weighs in on Neenah Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Neenah in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NP. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:NP opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Neenah has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neenah by 33.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Neenah by 609.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Neenah by 22.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

