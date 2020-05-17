Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $65.19. Datadog shares last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 4,767,698 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,088,236.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $357,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,192.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,807,140 shares of company stock worth $78,034,813 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 38.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

