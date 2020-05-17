DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other news, President Don Baldridge purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.