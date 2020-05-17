Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 3rd

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Delek US has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of -70.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Delek US to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,377.8%.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delek US from $13.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.