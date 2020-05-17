Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.07 million.

TTR stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.38. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.