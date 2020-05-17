Deutsche Bank Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.53).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €5.17 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

