Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $77,107.33 and $54.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

