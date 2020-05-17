Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

DRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.84. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $588,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

