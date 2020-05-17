DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.42 million and $15,045.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00681417 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004814 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

