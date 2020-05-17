Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

Docusign stock opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. Docusign has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,519 shares of company stock worth $67,782,158. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after buying an additional 795,212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after buying an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

