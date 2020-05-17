Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of D opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

