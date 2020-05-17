Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1,710.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Dover worth $47,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $84.94 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.