Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 493.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%.

DYAI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.43. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DYAI shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

