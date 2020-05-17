Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

