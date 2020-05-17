Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,719,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $171,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

EIX stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

