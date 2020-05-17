Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.63. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $52.94 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

