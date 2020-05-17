Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,216 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENBL opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.87%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENBL. R. F. Lafferty lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

