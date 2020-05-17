Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Endologix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endologix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Endologix alerts:

ELGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endologix to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.70 on Friday. Endologix has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 298.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Endologix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.