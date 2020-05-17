EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.18 million.

NYSE:EQM opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

EQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

