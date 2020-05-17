Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equinix by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,482,645. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.44.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $658.66 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $471.80 and a 1 year high of $715.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $659.78 and a 200-day moving average of $600.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

