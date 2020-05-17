Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PennantPark Investment Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million.

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,633.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,563,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 205,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $397,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

