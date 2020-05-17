Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $7.72 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

In related news, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

