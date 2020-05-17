Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Buys $13,250.00 in Stock

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00.

Equity BancShares stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Equity BancShares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.