Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $8,820,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.13 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.