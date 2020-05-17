Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Coty by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 109,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

