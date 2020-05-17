Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fang (NYSE:SFUN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Fang stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Fang has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fang in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fang in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

