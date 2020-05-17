Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers buying, selling and renting houses. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

DUO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

