Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Equities researchers at G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ferro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FOE opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.33 million, a PE ratio of 156.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,289,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after buying an additional 151,153 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ferro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,455,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after buying an additional 137,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ferro by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 1,359,007 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,405,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

