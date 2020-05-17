FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of FibroGen worth $45,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,584 shares of company stock worth $850,909 in the last 90 days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

