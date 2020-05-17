Financial Analysis: Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) & Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 9.06% 11.56% 4.40% Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nuance Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Symantec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nuance Communications pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Symantec pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuance Communications and Symantec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80 Symantec 0 8 2 0 2.20

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.31%. Symantec has a consensus price target of $23.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Nuance Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than Symantec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and Symantec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 3.08 $213.81 million $0.76 26.30 Symantec $4.73 billion 2.62 $31.00 million $1.17 17.12

Nuance Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symantec. Symantec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuance Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symantec has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Symantec on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

