Financial Comparison: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) vs. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 1.63 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -30.43 Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 5.48 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -4.48% -4.70% -3.35% Rubicon Technology -32.53% -3.41% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.58%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.