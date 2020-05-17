First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million.

Shares of AG stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

