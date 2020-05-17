First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

