First Manhattan Co. Buys 199,960 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2,120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

