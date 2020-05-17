First Manhattan Co. Buys 437 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Roper Technologies by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $361.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average of $347.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.