First Manhattan Co. Buys 8,800 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

