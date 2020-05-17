First Manhattan Co. Buys Shares of 66,000 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,688,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,844,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,975,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,709,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

