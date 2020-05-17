First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

