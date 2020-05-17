First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $175.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.