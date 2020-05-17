First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.